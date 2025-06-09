Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Competitors from various Army units participate in the Army Fitness Competition during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. B-Roll reel 4 of 4. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Carvajal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967431
    VIRIN: 250614-A-LF129-1004
    Filename: DOD_111086115
    Length: 00:10:53
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Festival, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Army250
    #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download