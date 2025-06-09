Competitors from various Army units participate in the Army Fitness Competition during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. B-Roll reel 3 of 4. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967429
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-LF129-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111086112
|Length:
|00:11:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Birthday Festival, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
