Misawa Air Base and local community members celebrate American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. During the event, American traditions are shared through food, music and public activities, fostering mutual understanding that contributes to effective collaboration with partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 03:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967378
|VIRIN:
|250615-F-EP621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111085162
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
