    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Misawa Air Base and local community members celebrate American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. During the event, American traditions are shared through food, music and public activities, fostering mutual understanding that contributes to effective collaboration with partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 03:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967378
    VIRIN: 250615-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111085162
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

