Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Air Base and local community members celebrate American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. During the event, American traditions are shared through food, music and public activities, fostering mutual understanding that contributes to effective collaboration with partners and allies across the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)