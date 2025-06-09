642nd Cooking for Annual Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Lafrederick Conley, a culinary specialist with the 642nd Quartermaster Detachment, leads daily dining facility operations during Annual Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on Jun. 5, 2025. Culinary specialists and noncommissioned officers take pride in fueling the force, ensuring Soldiers receive the nutrition needed to sustain mission readiness. Throughout Annual Training, elements of the 74th Troop Command executed live-fire ranges and field exercises in a scalable Large Scale Combat Operations environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Noel Williams)