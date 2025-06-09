Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    642nd Cooking for Annual Training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Noel Williams 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Lafrederick Conley, a culinary specialist with the 642nd Quartermaster Detachment, leads daily dining facility operations during Annual Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on Jun. 5, 2025. Culinary specialists and noncommissioned officers take pride in fueling the force, ensuring Soldiers receive the nutrition needed to sustain mission readiness. Throughout Annual Training, elements of the 74th Troop Command executed live-fire ranges and field exercises in a scalable Large Scale Combat Operations environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Noel Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 06:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967365
    VIRIN: 250605-Z-UG850-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_111085033
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

