642nd Cooking for Annual Training

U.S. Army Spc. Lafrederick Conley, a culinary specialist with the 642nd Quartermaster Detachment, leads daily dining facility operations during Annual Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on Jun. 5, 2025. Culinary specialists and noncommissioned officers take pride in fueling the force, ensuring Soldiers receive the nutrition needed to sustain mission readiness. Throughout Annual Training, elements of the 74th Troop Command executed live-fire ranges and field exercises in a scalable Large Scale Combat Operations environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Noel Williams)
06.05.2025
06.18.2025
Newscasts
|Location:
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
