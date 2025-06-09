JASDF Commander on Red Flag-Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Yukihiro Takakura, Japan Self Defense Force detachment commander, talks about JASDF participation in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with allies in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)