JASDF Commander on Red Flag-Alaska

Col. Yukihiro Takakura, Japan Self Defense Force detachment commander, talks about JASDF participation in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 17, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with allies in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
