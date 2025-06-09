National Guard provides crucial support for Army's 250th birthday celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 800 National Guard members were activated in support of the 250th Army Birthday Festival and Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. The Guard members, from the District of Columbia, Mississippi, West Virginia and Pennsylvania assisted various agencies with tasks including crowd management and traffic control, and played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)