    National Guard provides crucial support for Army's 250th birthday celebration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    More than 800 National Guard members were activated in support of the 250th Army Birthday Festival and Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. The Guard members, from the District of Columbia, Mississippi, West Virginia and Pennsylvania assisted various agencies with tasks including crowd management and traffic control, and played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967350
    VIRIN: 250614-F-PL327-8577
    Filename: DOD_111084565
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    West Virginia National Guard
    Mississippi National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    Army250
    Army Birthday Festival and Parade

