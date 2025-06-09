More than 800 National Guard members were activated in support of the 250th Army Birthday Festival and Parade in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2025. The Guard members, from the District of Columbia, Mississippi, West Virginia and Pennsylvania assisted various agencies with tasks including crowd management and traffic control, and played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of events. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
This work, National Guard provides crucial support for Army's 250th birthday celebration, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
