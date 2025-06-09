Headquarters and Headquarters Command Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hosts a Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. Soldiers from across Fort Drum came to recognize Lt. Col. Christopher J. Rankin, outgoing HHBN commander, for his time and service to the unit, as well as welcome Lt. Col. John L. Young, incoming commander, to the battalion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)