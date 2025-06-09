Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters Command Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hosts a Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. Soldiers from across Fort Drum came to recognize Lt. Col. Christopher J. Rankin, outgoing HHBN commander, for his time and service to the unit, as well as welcome Lt. Col. John L. Young, incoming commander, to the battalion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967340
    VIRIN: 250617-A-AF963-9237
    Filename: DOD_111084400
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Command Hosts Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Award Ceremony
    Fort Drum
    change of command
    HHBN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download