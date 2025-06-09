Headquarters and Headquarters Command Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hosts a Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. Soldiers from across Fort Drum came to recognize Lt. Col. Christopher J. Rankin, outgoing HHBN commander, for his time and service to the unit, as well as welcome Lt. Col. John L. Young, incoming commander, to the battalion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967340
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-AF963-9237
|Filename:
|DOD_111084400
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
