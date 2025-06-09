NEXUS RISING 25-01: Demonstrating Reserve-Led Expeditionary Air Base Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This highlight video showcases Exercise NEXUS RISING 25-01, a full-scale readiness exercise held June 8-13, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Led by the 349th Air Mobility Wing (AMW), this exercise evaluated the wing's ability to rapidly deploy and establish a fully operational Expeditionary Air Base (XAB) in a simulated U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) flyaway location. This effort supported the Air Force's Force Generation (AFFORGEN) certification requirements, validated the Wing Defense Readiness Reporting System (DRRS), and facilitated reporting for all assigned operation plan (OPLAN) mission essential tasks (METs), assessing the wing’s capabilities to support current OPLANs.



NEXUS RISING 25-01 brought together more than 40 support staff, 68 inspectors from the 349th AMW Wing Inspection Team (WIT), and 14 inspectors from the 60th AMW WIT, alongside 364 exercise players from 21 squadrons and 4 groups within the 349th AMW. The exercise involved one C-17 Globemaster III, two KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, and one C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, moving over 180 short tons of cargo. The exercise also demonstrated total force integration, with active-duty units and personnel providing critical support to the reserve-led scenarios.



The 349th AMW, striving to be the Air Force Reserve Command's "Wing of Choice," aimed to generate and sustain combat-ready mobility Airmen, forging a family of innovative and adaptive Citizen Airmen prepared to rapidly deliver mobility warriors and dominant Air Power anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)