B-Roll: W.Va. Adjutant General visits Ohio County flood response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967326" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward visits with Guard members activated on flood response duty in Ohio County, West Virginia, on June 17, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County after a deadly flash flooding. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston) (Runtime) 00:02:22:14