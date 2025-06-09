Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: W.Va. Adjutant General visits Ohio County flood response

    TRIADELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward visits with Guard members activated on flood response duty in Ohio County, West Virginia, on June 17, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County after a deadly flash flooding. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston) (Runtime) 00:02:22:14

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967326
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-FC129-1100
    PIN: 250617
    Filename: DOD_111084204
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TRIADELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Emergency response
    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    DOMOPS Flood Response

