Latonya Sauls, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy technician, demonstrates how to use the ScriptCenter at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 10, 2025. The ScriptCenter is intended to provide a more efficient option for prescription pick-up, enhancing patient access to medication refills for personnel who are short on time or require service outside of standard pharmacy hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 16:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|967325
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111084198
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale Pharmacy ScriptCenter: It's Easy!, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.