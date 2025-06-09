Barksdale Pharmacy ScriptCenter: It's Easy!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Latonya Sauls, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy technician, demonstrates how to use the ScriptCenter at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 10, 2025. The ScriptCenter is intended to provide a more efficient option for prescription pick-up, enhancing patient access to medication refills for personnel who are short on time or require service outside of standard pharmacy hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)