    Barksdale Pharmacy ScriptCenter: It's Easy!

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Latonya Sauls, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy technician, demonstrates how to use the ScriptCenter at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 10, 2025. The ScriptCenter is intended to provide a more efficient option for prescription pick-up, enhancing patient access to medication refills for personnel who are short on time or require service outside of standard pharmacy hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 967325
    VIRIN: 250610-F-JL714-1001
    Filename: DOD_111084198
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

