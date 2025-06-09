Soldiers representing multiple units across the Army participate in the 250th Army birthday ceremony in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade, held at the National Mall, featured historical reenactments, modern military equipment, and ceremonial units representing the Army’s diverse branches and divisions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 17:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967322
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-HO064-6015
|Filename:
|DOD_111084124
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers March in Honor of Army 250th Birthday, by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.