    U.S. Army Soldiers March in Honor of Army 250th Birthday

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers representing multiple units across the Army participate in the 250th Army birthday ceremony in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade, held at the National Mall, featured historical reenactments, modern military equipment, and ceremonial units representing the Army’s diverse branches and divisions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967322
    VIRIN: 250617-A-HO064-6015
    Filename: DOD_111084124
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

