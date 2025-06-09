Army 250 Birthday Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll compilation of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Shot on Sony FX9 and iPhone from the balcony of the Department of Commerce building over the intersection of Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW. Video by SGT Spenscer Williams, Christian Marquardt, Peter Silverman.