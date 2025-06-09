Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250 Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Spenscer Williams, Christian Marquardt and Peter Silverman

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    B-roll compilation of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Shot on Sony FX9 and iPhone from the balcony of the Department of Commerce building over the intersection of Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW. Video by SGT Spenscer Williams, Christian Marquardt, Peter Silverman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967321
    VIRIN: 250614-A-CX315-1001
    Filename: DOD_111084113
    Length: 01:01:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250 Birthday Parade, by SGT Spenscer Williams, Christian Marquardt and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army 250 Birthday Parade
    #Army250

