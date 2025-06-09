Army 250 Birthday Parade

B-roll compilation of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Shot on Sony FX9 and iPhone from the balcony of the Department of Commerce building over the intersection of Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW. Video by SGT Spenscer Williams, Christian Marquardt, Peter Silverman.
