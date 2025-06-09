Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250 Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Perry 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    B-roll of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Shot from intersection of Constitution Avenue NW and 23rd Street NW.
    Video by SPC Brandon Perry.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967308
    VIRIN: 250614-A-PQ474-1002
    Filename: DOD_111083880
    Length: 01:24:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250 Birthday Parade, by SPC Brandon Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army 250 Birthday Parade
    #Army250

