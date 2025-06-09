Army Birthday Cake

Members of the U.S. Army Executive Dining Facility at the Pentagon, prepare the cake for the celebration of the United States Army's 250th Birthday. Soldiers participate in a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at the National Mall, Washington D.C. June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and fiftieth birthday. As we look back on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve this great nation. (Video by U.S. Army SPC John Garcia, and SPC David Carvajal)
