    Army Birthday Cake

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal and Spc. John Garcia

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the U.S. Army Executive Dining Facility at the Pentagon, prepare the cake for the celebration of the United States Army's 250th Birthday. Soldiers participate in a cake cutting ceremony in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at the National Mall, Washington D.C. June 14, 2025. The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and fiftieth birthday. As we look back on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve this great nation. (Video by U.S. Army SPC John Garcia, and SPC David Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 14:27
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

