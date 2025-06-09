Army Reserve provides medical services to Nez Perce Tribe and local community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Reserve’s 328th Field Hospital, out of Salt Lake City, provided essential medical services during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Nimiipuu Wellness in Lapwai and Kamiah, Idaho, May 12-21, 2025.



Partnering with the Idaho National Guard and Nimiipuu Health, the health system serving the Nez Perce Tribe, the 328th Field Hospital brought military medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to the local communities while simultaneously enhancing the military readiness of their medical units.



“These are services the Tribe has asked us to help with in regards to wellness in their community. They want to make sure their community is getting the essential services to meet their care needs,” said Maj. Cherie Jennings, 328th Field Hospital Officer in Charge for the mission.