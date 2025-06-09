The Army Reserve’s 328th Field Hospital, out of Salt Lake City, provided essential medical services during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Nimiipuu Wellness in Lapwai and Kamiah, Idaho, May 12-21, 2025.
Partnering with the Idaho National Guard and Nimiipuu Health, the health system serving the Nez Perce Tribe, the 328th Field Hospital brought military medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to the local communities while simultaneously enhancing the military readiness of their medical units.
“These are services the Tribe has asked us to help with in regards to wellness in their community. They want to make sure their community is getting the essential services to meet their care needs,” said Maj. Cherie Jennings, 328th Field Hospital Officer in Charge for the mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967280
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-MY290-4435
|Filename:
|DOD_111083253
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|LAPWAI, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve provides medical services to Nez Perce Tribe and local community, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve provides medical services to Nez Perce Tribe and local community
No keywords found.