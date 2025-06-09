Army Reserve provides medical services to Nez Perce Tribe and local community

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Army Reserve’s 328th Field Hospital, out of Salt Lake City, provided essential medical services during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Nimiipuu Wellness in Lapwai and Kamiah, Idaho, May 12-21, 2025.



Partnering with the Idaho National Guard and Nimiipuu Health, the health system serving the Nez Perce Tribe, the 328th Field Hospital brought military medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to the local communities while simultaneously enhancing the military readiness of their medical units.



“These are services the Tribe has asked us to help with in regards to wellness in their community. They want to make sure their community is getting the essential services to meet their care needs,” said Maj. Cherie Jennings, 328th Field Hospital Officer in Charge for the mission.



The Nez Perce Tribe, also known as the Nimiipuu, exists as a sovereign nation in north-central Idaho with more than 3,500 enrolled citizens. The Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, the elected committee responsible for protecting the tribe’s culture, treaty rights, sovereignty, and the reservation’s environment, has held a multi-year partnership with the Idaho National Guard bringing medical assets to the local area.



This year the Army Reserve took the command and control lead through the Department of Defense’s IRT program as one of only 26 DoD approved and funded IRT missions in FY25.



“Continuity from the Idaho National Guard is key for building tribal relationships, but it is the community partnership events like IRT Nimiipuu Wellness that really bolsters the military and tribal relationships,” said Jake Fruhlinger, Tribal Liaison for the Idaho National Guard.



As many Native American reservations are medically served by Indian Health Services, a poorly funded federal organization, and have the majority of their populations geographically dispersed, some people may never have seen a dentist and be 20 years old, explained Fruhlinger.



The need was evident by patient turnout during the 10-day event with more than 700 patients seen, 2,859 procedures conducted, and a fair market value of services provided totaling $387,000. Medical providers from the 328th Field Hospital performed health assessments, physicals, wound care, immunizations, diabetic checks, and prescription refills, and the 912th Dental Company (Area Support) provided dental services focused on exams, restorations, extractions, fluoride, and sealants. The 148th Optometry Detachment conducted eye exams and allowed patients to select eyeglasses if prescription lenses were needed, with spectacle procurement exceeding $216,000.



New to the medical mission this year was the addition of behavioral health services. The 1972nd Combat and Operational Stress Control conducted initial and re-diagnosis for behavioral health conditions, counseling, and education.



“This community is really loving and giving, and this IRT plays into that. They’re able to serve the whole community, not just tribal members. A lot of those people are underserved or not served at all by any medical personnel, so to have this for everyone in this area is so phenomenal. We are so thankful to have this relationship,” said Rachel Edwards, Secretary of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee and Chair for the Human Resources Subcommittee.



The impact of soldiers providing services to the community goes beyond the IRT event. While planning and execution of the event deepens trust and partnerships between the military and the Tribe, long term “the IRT is not just the providers coming in and doing procedures but also educating people with information that they take back and share with their community,” said Fruhlinger. “It also allows kids to see military doctors, dentists, and optometrists, and realize that it’s potentially something they can do as well.”



“All of our service members were very excited to come, but I think the biggest thing is they underestimated the impact that they are going to have on the community as a whole. They really feel that they have been able to become family here, and connect to the Tribe at a deeper level, which has been very meaningful,” said Jennings.



For Pvt. 1st Class Bryce Sommer, an Army licensed practice nurse, IRT Nimiipuu Wellness was her first annual training event with the Army Reserve. She manned the vitals station, checking height/weight, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and heart rate for patients as they entered the Lapwai Elementary School gym to receive services.



“I’ve really enjoyed helping the community and hearing their stories. Meeting people and helping people has really lifted me up, making me want to do more to help other people,” said Sommer. “I’m grateful to be here.”



Soldiers assigned to the mission also had the opportunity to cross-train their medical skills and then track their training hours. Spc. Hunter Tolsma, a combat medic, was happy to augment the optometry team and learn new skills and help the community members in any way.



“I love helping people when it comes to getting glasses, especially as being able to see is something that’s easily taken for granted,” said Tolsma. “I think everyone in the military joins to serve on some level, so having an opportunity to actually come here, help people, serve the community, and do what I signed up to do has been amazing. In this IRT, I feel like I've actually fulfilled my duty as a Soldier in helping other people.”



—-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while providing key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) to communities. More information about the IRT program and process can be found at irt.defense.gov.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:50 Story ID: 500148 Location: LAPWAI, IDAHO, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve provides medical services to Nez Perce Tribe and local community, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.