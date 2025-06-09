Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    432 AMXS Airmen 4 Life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    Airmen from the 432d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on resiliency, professional development, and teamwork during an Airmen 4 Life event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 6, 2025. A4L provides engaging opportunities for Airmen to gain personal and professional development skills both on and off duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967270
    VIRIN: 250606-F-HX125-1001
    Filename: DOD_111082933
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432 AMXS Airmen 4 Life, by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A4L, Airmen for life, 432d AMXS, resiliency, professional development, teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download