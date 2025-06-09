432 AMXS Airmen 4 Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 432d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on resiliency, professional development, and teamwork during an Airmen 4 Life event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 6, 2025. A4L provides engaging opportunities for Airmen to gain personal and professional development skills both on and off duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)