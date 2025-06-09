Logistics, Language and Legacy: A Chief’s Role in BALTOPS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Logistics Specialist Aleksander Laskowski assigned to Commander, Task Force 66 discusses his experience being Polish-born and raised to later joining the U.S. Navy where he returned to Poland to participate in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25, Ustka, Poland, June 10, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)