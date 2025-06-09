Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics, Language and Legacy: A Chief’s Role in BALTOPS

    POLAND

    06.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Chief Logistics Specialist Aleksander Laskowski assigned to Commander, Task Force 66 discusses his experience being Polish-born and raised to later joining the U.S. Navy where he returned to Poland to participate in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25, Ustka, Poland, June 10, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 10:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967236
    VIRIN: 250610-N-TC847-1003
    Filename: DOD_111082427
    Length: 00:11:48
    Location: PL

    This work, Logistics, Language and Legacy: A Chief’s Role in BALTOPS, by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BALTOPS 25, CTF 66, unmanned systems

