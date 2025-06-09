Chief Logistics Specialist Aleksander Laskowski assigned to Commander, Task Force 66 discusses his experience being Polish-born and raised to later joining the U.S. Navy where he returned to Poland to participate in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25, Ustka, Poland, June 10, 2025. BALTOPS 25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 10:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967236
|VIRIN:
|250610-N-TC847-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111082427
|Length:
|00:11:48
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Logistics, Language and Legacy: A Chief’s Role in BALTOPS, by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.