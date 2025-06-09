10th Mountain Reception Company Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hosts the MRC Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. Soldiers from across Fort Drum came to recognize Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, outgoing commander for MRC, for his time, as well as welcome Capt. Joshua Holt, incoming commander for MRC, to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967159
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-AF963-4595
|Filename:
|DOD_111080650
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
