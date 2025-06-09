10th Mountain Reception Company Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hosts the MRC Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. Soldiers from across Fort Drum came to recognize Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, outgoing commander for MRC, for his time, as well as welcome Capt. Joshua Holt, incoming commander for MRC, to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)