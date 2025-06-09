Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Reception Company Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), hosts the MRC Change of Command Ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 16, 2025. Soldiers from across Fort Drum came to recognize Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, outgoing commander for MRC, for his time, as well as welcome Capt. Joshua Holt, incoming commander for MRC, to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967159
    VIRIN: 250616-A-AF963-4595
    Filename: DOD_111080650
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    ceremony
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    change of command
    HHBN
    DIVARTY

