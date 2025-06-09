Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldier Races at the Evans Mills Raceway Park

    EVANS MILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Tyler Mix, an S6 Officer 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment,
    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), races at the Evans Mills
    Raceway Park Evans Mill, New York, June 14, 2025. Soldiers like Mix are able to
    work hard and play hard, balancing Army life as a leader and pursue his passion
    for racing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967158
    VIRIN: 250614-A-WA425-2001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111080642
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: EVANS MILLS, NEW YORK, US

