Fort Drum Soldier Races at the Evans Mills Raceway Park

Capt. Tyler Mix, an S6 Officer 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment,

2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), races at the Evans Mills

Raceway Park Evans Mill, New York, June 14, 2025. Soldiers like Mix are able to

work hard and play hard, balancing Army life as a leader and pursue his passion

for racing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)