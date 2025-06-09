Capt. Tyler Mix, an S6 Officer 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment,
2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), races at the Evans Mills
Raceway Park Evans Mill, New York, June 14, 2025. Soldiers like Mix are able to
work hard and play hard, balancing Army life as a leader and pursue his passion
for racing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967158
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-WA425-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_111080642
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|EVANS MILLS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Soldier Races at the Evans Mills Raceway Park, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
