250616 BRoll WVa Guard assists in Ohio Co Flood Recovery

Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Tridelphia in Ohio County, West Virginia, on June 16, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County after a deadly flash flooding. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)
|06.16.2025
|06.16.2025 16:20
|B-Roll
|967151
|250616-Z-FC129-1000
|250615
|DOD_111080551
|00:01:53
|TRIDELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|3
|3
