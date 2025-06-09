Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250 Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Christian Marquardt  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    B-roll of the Army's 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. Shot on iPhone from the balcony of the Department of Commerce building at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 15th Street.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967110
    VIRIN: 250614-A-QF072-5221
    Filename: DOD_111079970
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    #Army250

