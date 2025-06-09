2025 U.S. Army Finance Corps Regimental March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Finance Corps released a new regimental march on its 250th birthday, June 16, 2025. The creation of the new march was directed by Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, U.S. Army U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and 13th Finance Corps Regimental Sergeant Major. The new march was originally written in 2024 by then FCS Advanced Individual Training Class 016-24 students Pvt. 1st Class Ozge Yuksel, Pvt. 1st Class Tikereah L. Harris, Spc. Samson T. Olufuwa, and Pvt. 1st Class Nieland R. Andrew.