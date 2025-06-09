2025 U.S. Army Finance Corps Regimental March

The U.S. Army Finance Corps released a new regimental march on its 250th birthday, June 16, 2025. The creation of the new march was directed by Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, U.S. Army U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and 13th Finance Corps Regimental Sergeant Major. The new march was originally written in 2024 by then FCS Advanced Individual Training Class 016-24 students Pvt. 1st Class Ozge Yuksel, Pvt. 1st Class Tikereah L. Harris, Spc. Samson T. Olufuwa, and Pvt. 1st Class Nieland R. Andrew.
Army Finance Corps releases new march on 250th birthday
