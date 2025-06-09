Army Finance Corps releases new march on 250th birthday

The U.S. Army Finance Corps released a new regimental march on its 250th birthday, June 16, 2025.



The march can be downloaded at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/967090.



The creation of the new march was directed by Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, U.S. Army U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and 13th Finance Corps Regimental Sergeant Major.



“The Army is transforming in contact every day, and the Finance Corps needs to transform just the same,” said Rodland. “The times have changed and so has the Finance Corps’ core competencies, which the new regimental march highlights.”



He also said the new march builds upon a rich tradition.



The Finance Corps’ previous march, colloquially known as “Payday,” was written in 1954 by U.S. Army Colonel A.E.R. Howarth and recorded by the U.S. Army Band and Chorus. Learn more at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/964664/.



The new march was originally written in 2024 by then FCS Advanced Individual Training Class 016-24 students Pvt. 1st Class Ozge Yuksel, Pvt. 1st Class Tikereah L. Harris, Spc. Samson T. Olufuwa, and Pvt. 1st Class Nieland R. Andrew.



The recording of the new march was done by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.”



Below are the lyrics to the new march:



Finance shadows in the night

We move unseen

We own the fight

Counting cash

And taking aim

Collections is what you claim

Finance Soldiers lead the way

Finance Soldiers pay the way



Finance Soldiers’ dollars flow

Money n’ missions

We’re on the go

We fund the force

We lead the way

Common call we all can say



Finance Soldiers support and serve

It’s the pride of the Finance Corps!



The U.S. Army was established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775. Just two days later on June 16th, 1775, that same congress established the U.S. Army Finance Corps with creation of the office of Paymaster General, which was first held by James Warren.



Since then, the Finance Corps has supported and served Army Soldiers, civilians and their families around the globe as the corps, a critical element of the sustainment warfighting function, enables the Army to operate during competition, crisis, and armed conflict.

