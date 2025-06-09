Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Finance Corps releases new march on 250th birthday

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Story by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    The U.S. Army Finance Corps released a new regimental march on its 250th birthday, June 16, 2025.

    The march can be downloaded at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/967090.

    The creation of the new march was directed by Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland, U.S. Army U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and 13th Finance Corps Regimental Sergeant Major.

    “The Army is transforming in contact every day, and the Finance Corps needs to transform just the same,” said Rodland. “The times have changed and so has the Finance Corps’ core competencies, which the new regimental march highlights.”

    He also said the new march builds upon a rich tradition.

    The Finance Corps’ previous march, colloquially known as “Payday,” was written in 1954 by U.S. Army Colonel A.E.R. Howarth and recorded by the U.S. Army Band and Chorus. Learn more at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/964664/.

    The new march was originally written in 2024 by then FCS Advanced Individual Training Class 016-24 students Pvt. 1st Class Ozge Yuksel, Pvt. 1st Class Tikereah L. Harris, Spc. Samson T. Olufuwa, and Pvt. 1st Class Nieland R. Andrew.

    The recording of the new march was done by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.”

    Below are the lyrics to the new march:

    Finance shadows in the night
    We move unseen
    We own the fight
    Counting cash
    And taking aim
    Collections is what you claim
    Finance Soldiers lead the way
    Finance Soldiers pay the way

    Finance Soldiers’ dollars flow
    Money n’ missions
    We’re on the go
    We fund the force
    We lead the way
    Common call we all can say

    Finance Soldiers support and serve
    It’s the pride of the Finance Corps!

    The U.S. Army was established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775. Just two days later on June 16th, 1775, that same congress established the U.S. Army Finance Corps with creation of the office of Paymaster General, which was first held by James Warren.

    Since then, the Finance Corps has supported and served Army Soldiers, civilians and their families around the globe as the corps, a critical element of the sustainment warfighting function, enables the Army to operate during competition, crisis, and armed conflict.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 10:34
    Story ID: 500690
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Finance Corps releases new march on 250th birthday, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2025 U.S. Army Finance Corps Regimental March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    music
    Finance Corps
    Regimental March
    Army Finance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download