U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, May 26 - June 10, 2025. Southern Jackaroo is an annual exercise held between the U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force designed to enhance interoperability and combined readiness with allies and partners. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 08:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967076
|VIRIN:
|250615-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111079095
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Southern Jackaroo 25 Teaser, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.