Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Birthday Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army video by SSG Justin Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967018
    VIRIN: 250614-A-JM925-1002
    Filename: DOD_111078182
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday Festival, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army250
    Army250th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download