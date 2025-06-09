Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    South Carolina National Guard

    Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team flying a UH-72 Lakota helicopter helped rescue an injured hiker alongside partner agencies. (Video by Burke County Rescue)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967017
    VIRIN: 250613-O-A3547-2889
    Filename: DOD_111078113
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

