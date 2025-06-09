Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team flying a UH-72 Lakota helicopter helped rescue an injured hiker alongside partner agencies. (Video by Burke County Rescue)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967016
|VIRIN:
|250613-O-A3547-2888
|Filename:
|DOD_111078112
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, South Carolina National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.