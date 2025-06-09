Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing compete in the battle of the badges at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. Police week is used to recognize and honor the contributions of past and present law enforcement officers. The competing teams completed a course involving an ammo can carry, sledgehammer slide, tire flip, dummy drag, firehose roll up, spraying cones down with a firehouse, and a Humvee push. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967009
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-CJ259-2725
|Filename:
|DOD_111078015
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating Police Week: Battle of the Badges (broll), by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.