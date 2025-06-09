Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating Police Week: Battle of the Badges (broll)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing compete in the battle of the badges at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 16, 2024. Police week is used to recognize and honor the contributions of past and present law enforcement officers. The competing teams completed a course involving an ammo can carry, sledgehammer slide, tire flip, dummy drag, firehose roll up, spraying cones down with a firehouse, and a Humvee push. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967009
    VIRIN: 240516-F-CJ259-2725
    Filename: DOD_111078015
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska, Eielson, SFS, Firefighters, Police Week

