    Eielson’s Weather Flight: Providing around the clock environmental data (broll)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Operations Support Squadron weather flight discusses their involvement and impact in the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2025. Eielson’s weather flight provides 24/7 environmental data to assist units under the 354th FW to safely and consistently execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967008
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CJ259-2374
    Filename: DOD_111078014
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Eielson, Alaska, 354 OSS, Weather Flight

