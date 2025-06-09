Eielson’s Weather Flight: Providing around the clock environmental data (broll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 354th Operations Support Squadron weather flight discusses their involvement and impact in the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2025. Eielson’s weather flight provides 24/7 environmental data to assist units under the 354th FW to safely and consistently execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)