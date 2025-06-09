Eielson's EMS hosts TCCC course (broll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 25, 2024. This was the first joint TCCC course held between Eielson’s first responders and bolstered their readiness for Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)