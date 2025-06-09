Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson's EMS hosts TCCC course (broll)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 25, 2024. This was the first joint TCCC course held between Eielson’s first responders and bolstered their readiness for Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967006
    VIRIN: 240425-F-CJ259-9935
    Filename: DOD_111078012
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    Eielson
    Fire Department
    SFS
    TCCC
    EMS

