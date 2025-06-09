Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 25, 2024. This was the first joint TCCC course held between Eielson’s first responders and bolstered their readiness for Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967006
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-CJ259-9935
|Filename:
|DOD_111078012
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eielson's EMS hosts TCCC course (broll), by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.