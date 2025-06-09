Sidewinders participate in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2

U.S. Navy aviators and ground crew from Strike Fighter Squadron 86 participate in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 14, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
