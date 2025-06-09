Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250 Birthday Parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    III Armored Corps

    Marking a milestone in American military history, the parade highlighted the contributions of Soldiers past and present across 250 years of service. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. The parade will include Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966988
    VIRIN: 250614-A-FL291-2177
    Filename: DOD_111077209
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Army
    parade
    Washington D.C.
    army250
    #ARMY250

