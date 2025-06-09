Marking a milestone in American military history, the parade highlighted the contributions of Soldiers past and present across 250 years of service. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. The parade will include Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 00:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966988
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-FL291-2177
|Filename:
|DOD_111077209
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army 250 Birthday Parade, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
