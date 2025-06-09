Army 250 Birthday Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marking a milestone in American military history, the parade highlighted the contributions of Soldiers past and present across 250 years of service. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. The parade will include Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)