Utah- Army 250th Birthday Celebration- B-Roll

Utah Army components celebrate the 250th Birthday of the Army at the Army Reserve Parade Field and the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jun. 14, 2025. Army 250 is a joint component celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday. This event provides an opportunity to highlight the historical contributions of the U.S. Army and allow the public to interact with Soldiers, equipment, and witness a cake-cutting ceremony while celebrating 250 years of existence. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)