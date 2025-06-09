Utah Army components celebrate the 250th Birthday of the Army at the Army Reserve Parade Field and the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jun. 14, 2025. Army 250 is a joint component celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday. This event provides an opportunity to highlight the historical contributions of the U.S. Army and allow the public to interact with Soldiers, equipment, and witness a cake-cutting ceremony while celebrating 250 years of existence. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966941
|VIRIN:
|250614-Z-DA103-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111076452
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah- Army 250th Birthday Celebration- B-Roll, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.