Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conduct small boat search and rescue training while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka on July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 08:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966909
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-CU716-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111075641
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Boat Search and Rescue Training, by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
