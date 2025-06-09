Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Boat Search and Rescue Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conduct small boat search and rescue training while in port at Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka on July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966909
    VIRIN: 250605-N-CU716-3001
    Filename: DOD_111075641
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Boat Search and Rescue Training, by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue training
    7thFleet
    USSGW: CVN73: Warfighters: Underway

