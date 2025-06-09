Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250614-N-ET289-1001

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Seaman Edward Jacome 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)

    This work, 250614-N-ET289-1001, by SN Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    Navy
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

