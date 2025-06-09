The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966904
|VIRIN:
|250614-N-ET289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111075434
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 250614-N-ET289-1001, by SN Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.