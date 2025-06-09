250614-N-ET289-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966904" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) in the South China Sea, June 14, 2025. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)