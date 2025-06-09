A video showcasing Dental Department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) cleaning teeth while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 14, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966903
|VIRIN:
|250614-N-CU716-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111075429
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Squeaky Clean: Dental Department cleans teeth, by PO3 Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.