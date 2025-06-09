Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squeaky Clean: Dental Department cleans teeth

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing Dental Department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) cleaning teeth while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 14, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 08:14
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    CVN73
    Dental
    HM
    7thFleet
    USSGW

