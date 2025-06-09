Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Commissioning Ceremony for DET. 201

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Justin Stafford 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George administers the Oath of Office to tech executives assigned to Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (Det. 201) on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., June 13, 2025. The four officers that received their commission will serve in the Army Reserve’s newly created Det. 201 as advisors for efforts such as the Army Transformation Initiative. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966895
    VIRIN: 250613-A-JM925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111075344
    Length: 00:06:56
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Commissioning Ceremony for DET. 201, by SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    oath of office
    Commissioning ceremony
    Fort Myer (Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall)
    DET. 201

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download