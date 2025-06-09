Army Commissioning Ceremony for DET. 201

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George administers the Oath of Office to tech executives assigned to Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (Det. 201) on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., June 13, 2025. The four officers that received their commission will serve in the Army Reserve’s newly created Det. 201 as advisors for efforts such as the Army Transformation Initiative. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Stafford)