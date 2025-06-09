The Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George administers the Oath of Office to tech executives assigned to Detachment 201: The Army’s Executive Innovation Corps (Det. 201) on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., June 13, 2025. The four officers that received their commission will serve in the Army Reserve’s newly created Det. 201 as advisors for efforts such as the Army Transformation Initiative. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966895
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-JM925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111075344
|Length:
|00:06:56
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Commissioning Ceremony for DET. 201, by SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.