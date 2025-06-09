Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Birr on 50 Years of Red Flag-Alaska

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    354th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Trevor Olaf Birr, 353rd Combat Training Squadron team chief, talks about what 50 years of Red Flag-Alaska and Cope Thunder means to him during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 13, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 21:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966892
    VIRIN: 250614-F-JJ878-1001
    Filename: DOD_111075278
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Birr on 50 Years of Red Flag-Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

