Maj. Birr on 50 Years of Red Flag-Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES 06.13.2025 Courtesy Video 354th Fighter Wing

Maj. Trevor Olaf Birr, 353rd Combat Training Squadron team chief, talks about what 50 years of Red Flag-Alaska and Cope Thunder means to him during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 13, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)