U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing paticipate in Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. The 354th participated in Bamboo Eagle to improve the wing’s ability to engage in Agile Combat Employment strategies that increase survivability and interfere with adversary calculus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966878
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-SH339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111075030
|Length:
|00:12:42
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bamboo Eagle 25-1 B-Roll, by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.