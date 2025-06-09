Bamboo Eagle 25-1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing paticipate in Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. The 354th participated in Bamboo Eagle to improve the wing’s ability to engage in Agile Combat Employment strategies that increase survivability and interfere with adversary calculus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)