    3-10 Celebrates Flag Day with Black Hawk Tour

    COPENHAGEN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Students from Copenhagen Central School toured a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter at their local school provided by 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), in Copenhagen, New York, June 13, 2025. 10th CAB held this engagement for the students in honor of Flag Day, furthering building relations and strengthening engagement between the two communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966804
    VIRIN: 250613-A-GW675-9888
    Filename: DOD_111073877
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: COPENHAGEN, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 3-10 Celebrates Flag Day with Black Hawk Tour, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, Flag Day, Black Hawk

