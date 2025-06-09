3-10 Celebrates Flag Day with Black Hawk Tour

Students from Copenhagen Central School toured a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter at their local school provided by 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), in Copenhagen, New York, June 13, 2025. 10th CAB held this engagement for the students in honor of Flag Day, furthering building relations and strengthening engagement between the two communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
