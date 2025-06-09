3-10 Celebrates Flag Day with Black Hawk Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students from Copenhagen Central School toured a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter at their local school provided by 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), in Copenhagen, New York, June 13, 2025. 10th CAB held this engagement for the students in honor of Flag Day, furthering building relations and strengthening engagement between the two communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)