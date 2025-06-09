Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO celebrates Army’s 250th birthday

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Soldiers, civilian employees and family members celebrated the founding of the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775. The theme for this year’s celebration is “This we’ll defend,” a reminder of the Army’s purpose to fight and win the nations wars.

    Location: SEMBACH, DE

