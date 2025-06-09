Soldiers, civilian employees and family members celebrated the founding of the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775. The theme for this year’s celebration is “This we’ll defend,” a reminder of the Army’s purpose to fight and win the nations wars.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966767
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|250613
|Filename:
|DOD_111072958
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army NATO celebrates Army’s 250th birthday
No keywords found.