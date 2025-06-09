Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO celebrates Army’s 250th birthday

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Story by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    SEMBACH, Germany – Soldiers, civilian employees and family members from U.S. Army NATOcelebrated the founding of the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775.

    The theme for this year’s celebration was “This we’ll defend.”

    “Today we celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday,” said Master Sgt. Monalisa Christian, U.S. Army NATO equal opportunity advisor. “We did a run/walk event where we had mass participation from all Soldiers and family members.”

    “The run was followed by an Army Heritage Month celebration where all of the civilians and Soldiers attended, listened to some speeches and watched a couple of short videos,” she said. “And we all shared a nice birthday cake, as well as a potluck lunch. It was truly an amazing event today.”

    Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. and Col. Jeremiah D. Pope, U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, reminded the Soldiers in a message sent the day before that “the Army's global reach and our Soldiers' ability to conduct operations anywhere in the world play a large part in our ability to defend America.

    “Our nation’s legacy has been built on the Army’s storied 250 years of history, displayed in the dedication, courage and heroism of American Soldiers.

    “Today it reminds us, our purpose is clear: To fight and win the nation’s wars. We remain committed to improving readiness, enhancing lethality, honing our warfighting skills, and living the values that have defined our Army culture for the past 250 years.”

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
