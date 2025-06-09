This social media reel was created to showcase Airmen participating in M18 handgun qualification during combat arms training and maintenance at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2025. This training ensures readiness and proficiency in the use of the Air Force’s standard-issue sidearm for both security forces and deployable personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 03:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966722
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-LX373-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111072335
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M18 handgun qualification at Yokota, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.