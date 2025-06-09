Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M18 handgun qualification at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    This social media reel was created to showcase Airmen participating in M18 handgun qualification during combat arms training and maintenance at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2025. This training ensures readiness and proficiency in the use of the Air Force’s standard-issue sidearm for both security forces and deployable personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 03:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966722
    VIRIN: 250610-F-LX373-2001
    Filename: DOD_111072335
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    This work, M18 handgun qualification at Yokota, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    Qualifications
    374th Security Forces Squadron
    374th SFS
    Combat Arms & Maintenance

