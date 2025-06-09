M18 handgun qualification at Yokota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This social media reel was created to showcase Airmen participating in M18 handgun qualification during combat arms training and maintenance at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 10, 2025. This training ensures readiness and proficiency in the use of the Air Force’s standard-issue sidearm for both security forces and deployable personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)