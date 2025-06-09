Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    316th Logistics Readiness Squadron manages troop transport and fuels 40 Army aircraft at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel escort chartered buses on the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025. The squadron also managed ground and air refueling operations and coordinated transport logistics for 1,500 arriving Soldiers and 40 Army aircraft in support of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    This work, 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron manages troop transport and fuels 40 Army aircraft at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday, by SSgt Isaac March and A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    ARMY250
    316th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Army 250th Birthday

