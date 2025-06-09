316th Logistics Readiness Squadron manages troop transport and fuels 40 Army aircraft at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel escort chartered buses on the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025. The squadron also managed ground and air refueling operations and coordinated transport logistics for 1,500 arriving Soldiers and 40 Army aircraft in support of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)