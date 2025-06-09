U.S. Air Force 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel escort chartered buses on the flightline at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025. The squadron also managed ground and air refueling operations and coordinated transport logistics for 1,500 arriving Soldiers and 40 Army aircraft in support of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966689
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-F3202-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111071753
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron manages troop transport and fuels 40 Army aircraft at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday, by SSgt Isaac March and A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
