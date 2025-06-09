U.S. Air Force 316th Force Support Squadron personnel prepare contingency lodging facilities at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10–11, 2025. The squadron led a cross-agency effort to transform base gyms into temporary lodging, coordinating support services and logistics to house incoming Soldiers for the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March, Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966684
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-F3202-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111071648
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th Force Support Squadron converts gyms to house Soldiers at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday, by SSgt Isaac March, A1C Patrick Njuguna and SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.