    316th Force Support Squadron converts gyms to house Soldiers at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March, Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna and Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 316th Force Support Squadron personnel prepare contingency lodging facilities at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10–11, 2025. The squadron led a cross-agency effort to transform base gyms into temporary lodging, coordinating support services and logistics to house incoming Soldiers for the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March, Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966684
    VIRIN: 250611-F-F3202-1002
    Filename: DOD_111071648
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Joint Base Andrews
    316th Force Support Squadron
    ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Infrastructure setup
    Air Force-Army collaboration

