316th Civil Engineer Squadron establishes mission support facilities at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966681" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 316th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel establish mission support facilities at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10–11, 2025. The team coordinated with base units to deliver potable water, portable latrines, and supplemental power and HVAC systems, enabling Soldiers to live and operate from the gym and hangar in support of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)