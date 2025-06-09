Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    316th Civil Engineer Squadron establishes mission support facilities at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi and Staff Sgt. Isaac March

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 316th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel establish mission support facilities at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10–11, 2025. The team coordinated with base units to deliver potable water, portable latrines, and supplemental power and HVAC systems, enabling Soldiers to live and operate from the gym and hangar in support of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966681
    VIRIN: 250611-F-F3202-1001
    Filename: DOD_111071612
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    316th Civil Engineer Squadron
    ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Infrastructure setup
    Air Force-Army collaboration

