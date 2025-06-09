U.S. Air Force 316th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel establish mission support facilities at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10–11, 2025. The team coordinated with base units to deliver potable water, portable latrines, and supplemental power and HVAC systems, enabling Soldiers to live and operate from the gym and hangar in support of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March and Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966681
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-F3202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111071612
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron establishes mission support facilities at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday, by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi and SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.