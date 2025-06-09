206th Field Artillery Conducts Close-Range Live Fire B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Corey Collins and fellow Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, conducts direct fire training at close range at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 6, 2025. The M777A2 Howitzer can fire rounds more than 20 miles away, making close-range training a highlight for the Soldiers who can see the impact of their rounds.

(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)