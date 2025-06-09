Sgt. 1st Class Corey Collins and fellow Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, conducts direct fire training at close range at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 6, 2025. The M777A2 Howitzer can fire rounds more than 20 miles away, making close-range training a highlight for the Soldiers who can see the impact of their rounds.
(Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)
|06.06.2025
|06.12.2025 13:43
|B-Roll
|966637
|250606-Z-YO076-3970
|DOD_111070566
|00:02:47
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|2
|2
This work, 206th Field Artillery Conducts Close-Range Live Fire B-Roll, by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
