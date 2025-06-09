Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to My 'Craft - U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28

    ITALY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (June 12, 2025) -- This video showcases the U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Sicily, June 12, 2025. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 07:33
    Location: IT

    U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk

