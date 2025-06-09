Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Team 405 – the mighty 405th AFSB – Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Army!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The entire team at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade sends a massive shoutout to the U.S. Army on its 250th Birthday! Established on June 14, 1775 – today, the Army is the world’s most powerful and effective land force in the world. It is a ready-to-fight force that is experienced, lethal and trained to conduct any mission assigned in support of our Nation’s security. Team 405 is excited, honored and proud to be a part of the U.S. Army. This We’ll Defend! Support the Warrior!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 05:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966520
    VIRIN: 250612-A-SM279-2533
    Filename: DOD_111069119
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Team 405 – the mighty 405th AFSB – Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Army!, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    HappyBirthdayArmy
    SupportTheWarrior
    army250
    Happy250thBirthday
    Happy250thbirthdayUSArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download