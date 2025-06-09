From Team 405 – the mighty 405th AFSB – Happy 250th Birthday, U.S. Army!

The entire team at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade sends a massive shoutout to the U.S. Army on its 250th Birthday! Established on June 14, 1775 – today, the Army is the world’s most powerful and effective land force in the world. It is a ready-to-fight force that is experienced, lethal and trained to conduct any mission assigned in support of our Nation’s security. Team 405 is excited, honored and proud to be a part of the U.S. Army. This We’ll Defend! Support the Warrior!
